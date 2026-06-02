Florida man who killed his girlfriend’s baby in 1996 to be executed on Tuesday

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The Brief A Florida man who confessed to killing his girlfriend's infant daughter in 1996 is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday evening. Andrew Richard Lukehart, 53, faces execution at Florida State Prison near Starke for the murder of 5-month-old Gabrielle Hanshaw. The execution marks the eighth in the state this year following a record 19 executions overseen by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2025.



Andrew Richard Lukehart is scheduled to die by lethal injection Tuesday evening at Florida State Prison near Starke for the 1996 murder of his girlfriend's infant daughter. The 53-year-old man confessed to investigators three decades ago that he threw the child into a pond after accidentally dropping and shaking her.

Florida death penalty execution

What we know:

A three-drug injection is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday for Lukehart, who was convicted of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in 1997.

Court records show Lukehart was watching 5-month-old Gabrielle Hanshaw in February 1996 at a Jacksonville home while his girlfriend cared for another sick child.

Lukehart drove away, called his girlfriend to claim the baby was kidnapped, and was found later that night in a neighboring county after driving his car off the road.

The next day, Lukehart told investigators he panicked and threw Gabrielle into a pond after he dropped the baby on her head and shook her. Law enforcement officers later recovered the child's body from the water.

Supreme Court legal appeals

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed how corrections staff would handle potential complications from kidney disease medication Lukehart was taking. His attorneys argued the medication could cause a negative reaction with the lethal injection sedative, paralytic and heart-stopping drugs.

Defense lawyers also claimed a one-month window between the death warrant signing and the execution date violated due process, though the Florida Supreme Court denied these appeals last week. The U.S. Supreme Court denied a final appeal Monday.

Single year execution records

By the numbers:

19 : The record number of executions overseen by : The record number of executions overseen by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2025.

8 : The number of Florida executions carried out so far this year, tying a previous record set in 2014.

47 : The total number of people executed across the United States in 2025, with Florida leading the nation.

5: The number of executions held in Alabama, South Carolina and Texas, which tied for second place behind Florida.

Upcoming state execution calendar

What's next:

Another Florida execution is scheduled for later this month. Dusty Ray Spencer, 74, faces execution after being convicted of fatally stabbing his wife in 1992.