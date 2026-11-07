Plane crashes into pickup truck during emergency landing in Florida: LCSO

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The Brief A small plane crashed into the back of a moving pickup truck during an emergency landing in North Fort Myers Saturday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Two pilots aboard the Cessna 172D Skyhawk were trying to land near Bayshore Road and Interstate 75 following mechanical trouble, LCSO said. Authorities reported zero injuries at the scene as the Federal Aviation Administration stepped in to take over the investigation.



A plane crashed into the back of a pickup truck during an attempted emergency landing in North Fort Myers near Bayshore Road and Interstate 75 on Saturday, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Florida emergency landing plane crash

What we know:

Two pilots were aboard the Cessna 172D Skyhawk aircraft when they experienced a mechanical issue and tried to make an emergency landing around noon, the sheriff's office said.

During the landing, the plane crashed into the rear of a pickup truck traveling eastbound on Bayshore Road, according to LCSO.

No injuries were reported at the scene, LCSO said.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

The Federal Aviation Administration is the lead agency responding to the incident and will take over the investigation, according to LCSO.

Mechanical trouble investigation details

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the two pilots or the driver of the pickup truck. Authorities have also not specified what type of mechanical failure forced the aircraft down onto the roadway.

What they're saying:

"Thankfully, this incident had a positive outcome, and no one was injured," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Given the recent tragic news involving aviation accidents, we are especially grateful that everyone is safe."

Marceno also praised deputies for their response and said the sheriff's office would continue working with the FAA as investigators review the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.