Fire destroys RV, causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hernando County: FHP
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - An RV burst into flames, causing all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 to be blocked in Hernando County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Hernando County Interstate 75 closure
What we know:
Troopers say the fire was reported at mile marker 303 near Croom Rital Road, with all lanes blocked as of 2:10 p.m.
Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation's traffic information website
Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes while crews respond to the incident.
RV fire cause and injuries
What we don't know:
Troopers have not said what caused the RV to ignite or whether any passengers suffered injuries in the blaze. Officials have also not said when the southbound lanes will fully reopen to traffic.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Florida Highway Patrol.