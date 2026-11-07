Fire destroys RV, causes traffic delays on I-75 in Hernando County: FHP

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The Brief An RV fire shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Hernando County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers responded to the blaze near Croom Rital Road, halting traffic at mile marker 303, FHP said. Emergency crews worked the scene while transportation officials warned drivers to seek alternate routes around heavy delays.



An RV burst into flames, causing all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 to be blocked in Hernando County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Hernando County Interstate 75 closure

What we know:

Troopers say the fire was reported at mile marker 303 near Croom Rital Road, with all lanes blocked as of 2:10 p.m.

Courtesy: Florida Department of Transportation's traffic information website

Drivers should expect delays and consider alternate routes while crews respond to the incident.

RV fire cause and injuries

What we don't know:

Troopers have not said what caused the RV to ignite or whether any passengers suffered injuries in the blaze. Officials have also not said when the southbound lanes will fully reopen to traffic.