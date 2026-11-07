Apollo Beach man accused of DUI manslaughter after bicyclist killed in crash: FHP

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The Brief An Apollo Beach driver faces a DUI manslaughter charge after a deadly crash killed a bicyclist on U.S. 41 near Gibsonton early Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers reported the driver smelled of alcohol, failed field sobriety exercises and blew a 0.162 breath sample, more than twice Florida's legal limit. Investigators booked the suspect into the Hillsborough County Jail while authorities work to confirm the dead rider's identity.



An Apollo Beach man was arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge after a crash killed a bicyclist early Saturday morning on U.S. 41 near Gibsonton, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Gibsonton deadly U.S. 41 crash

What we know:

Michael Barr, 37, was driving a Mazda sedan southbound on U.S. 41 near Old U.S. 41 shortly before 3:30 a.m. when his vehicle hit a bicyclist traveling along the west shoulder of the road, according to an FHP arrest affidavit.

Troopers said the bicyclist, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

What happened before the crash?

The backstory:

According to the FHP affidavit, Barr told troopers he had been involved in a crash and said the bicyclist was in the center of the roadway. Troopers said they noticed an odor of alcohol coming from Barr, along with bloodshot, glossy eyes and he struggled to mantain his balance.

Barr told troopers he had been at a bar in Ybor City and had four beers, the affidavit says.

Troopers said Barr showed signs of impairment during field sobriety exercises, including difficulty maintaining his balance, stepping off a line and missing heel-to-toe steps.

Victim identification and timeline

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released the identity of the bicyclist killed in the crash. Officials have also not disclosed whether the bicycle had active safety lights or reflectors at the time of the impact.

What charges does Barr face?

What's next:

Barr was arrested shortly before 4:30 a.m. on a charge of DUI manslaughter, according to the FHP affidavit.

Barr agreed to provide a breath sample, which showed alcohol levels of 0.162, the affidavit says. Florida's legal limit for most drivers is 0.08. Barr was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.