Florida Primary Day: Hillsborough referendum includes raising property taxes to increase teacher pay

Hillsborough Schools Superintendent Addison Davis made one last pitch to voters Monday, hoping to convince them to vote "yes" to a referendum on the primary ballot that would increase property taxes to raise teacher salaries.

The referendum on the primary ballot Tuesday asks voters whether they're willing to agree to a one-millage increase. If the measure passes, property taxes would go up. The added revenue would be used to give district staff, primarily teachers, a raise.

"When you care for teachers, you care for students," Davis said. "This will positively impact every teacher, every support staff, every bus driver, every food, nutrition, school-based leader."

The district views this as a way to address its teacher shortage. There are still nearly 600 vacancies. Administrators believe higher pay will entice more educators to the school system.

Davis said the district needs to stay competitive with other counties.

"Hillsborough County now looks around at our surrounding counties," he said. "You have Sarasota, you have Manatee, you have Pinellas, all have an increased mill. They're all leveraging and poaching our highly qualified, diverse workforce every single day."

The request comes at a challenging time for voters.

Inflation hit record levels in June and some voters still don't trust the school system's ability to manage money. The Florida Department of Education threatened to take over the district's finances last year, following a massive budget shortfall and dwindling reserves.

"I feel like they need to show that they can better use the funds that they have before coming out and asking for more funds. On top of the fact that we are facing inflation and increased home values," said Christopher Putnam, a charter school teacher in Hillsborough County. "Who wouldn't love to have more money? But I just don't think it's the right thing, and it's not the right time in the economy right now."

The district, however, is banking on other voters being willing to open their wallets.

"They need to fill the classrooms up with qualified people," said Pete Stearns, a Hillsborough County voter. "The kids are the ones that are getting the raw end of the deal there."

If the measure passes, Davis said the district would be able to increase teacher salaries between a couple of thousand dollars, up to $10,000 a year. The millage increase would go into effect next July.