Florida Primary: Who will face off against Kathy Castor and Anna Paulina Luna?

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The Brief Leela Gray and Mike Beltran have won the Democrat and Republican nominations for Florida's Districts 13 and 14. They will now face off against Anna Paulina Luna in District 13 and Kathy Castor in District 14. These races will head to the general election which will be held on November 3.



Florida Primary results are in, and Republican and Democratic opponents have been chosen for the state's Districts 13 and 14.

Republican Mike Beltran and Democrat Leela Gray will both face off for the district seats in November. Beltran will go head-to-head against incumbent Kathy Castor, who currently holds District 14, and Gray will run against Republican Anna Paulina Luna, who currently holds District 13.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Pictured: Mike Beltran.

What do the polls show?

By the numbers:

Florida Primary results for these districts show that Gray led with more than 65% against two other Democratic candidates when the race was called.

Meanwhile, Beltran held more than 45% of the vote against seven other Republican candidates when the race was called.

November elections

What's next:

The race for Districts 13 and 14 is far from over for 2026. Gray and Beltran will now face off against Luna and Castor in the general election. That will take place on November 3.