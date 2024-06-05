Florida prison escapee driving stolen car arrested after bolting from Sarasota deputies: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A woman wanted for escaping from a Florida prison is heading back behind bars.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Sarasota County deputies tried to pull over 22-year-old Aaliyah Christian Foster shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Instead of stopping, authorities say Foster, who officials say was driving a stolen Lexus, took off and was later spotted by a trooper on I-75 in Lee County.

The trooper tried to pull her over, but she bolted again.

In Collier County, troopers and deputies deployed stop sticks, which deflated the tires on the Lexus, but she kept driving south on I-75 on the rims, according to FHP.

Aaliyah Foster mugshot courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections.

When the Lexus entered the interchange of Golden Gate Parkway, troopers say it crashed into a pedestrian crosswalk sign on the south shoulder.

Foster was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, released, and placed under arrest.

She was charged with fleeing with disregard of safety to people or property, grand theft, driving while license suspended (habitual offender), possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, reckless driving with damage to people and/or property and an out-of-county warrant.

Troopers say Foster had an active warrant as a prison escapee from the Florida Department of Corrections.

