Florida Red Cross volunteers mobilize to Texas to help out in aftermath of Hurricane Beryl

After Hurricane Beryl pummeled through Texas as a Category 1 storm on Monday leaving a path of destruction behind, volunteers from Florida are helping locals pick up the pieces.

The American Red Cross of Central Florida, which includes the Tampa Bay area, currently has 17 volunteers in and around Houston.

The chapter's CEO, Mike Brown, told FOX 13 that many of them drove there over the weekend in three emergency response vans that were loaded with supplies.

Beryl aftermath

They rode out the storm inside of evacuation shelters as Hurricane Beryl made landfall and churned through parts of the state with wind gusts between 70-90 mph, dumping over 10 inches of rain in some areas, leading to flash flooding.

Now that the storm has passed, the team is actively working with volunteers from all over the country who are there, traveling to the hardest-hit neighborhoods and setting up spot shelters, Brown said.

Beryl aftermath

"The last update I got from my people, they had seven shelters open with 130 residents, and it gives them a safe, dry place to stay," Brown added. "These folks have lost everything. The shelter workers are terrific, they sometimes have activities for the children in the shelters and, of course, plenty of hot meals."

They're also lined with cots, blankets, and other resources, plus have staff on site for mental health counseling. It's also where caseworkers are set up.

Crews from Florida will be there for a minimum of two weeks.