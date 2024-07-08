Hurricane Beryl makes landfall in Texas as Category 1 hurricane

Hurricane Beryl has made landfall along the Texas coast Monday morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Beryl has made landfall near Matagorda, Texas, bringing the potential for life-threatening storm surge and strong winds.

READ: Beryl to intensify as it eyes a Texas landfall

The hurricane carries maximum sustained winds of 80 mph as it makes landfall for the third time during its long journey from the Atlantic basin.

The NHC warned that life-threatening storm surge inundation are specifically possible along the coast of Texas from Mesquite Bay to Sabine Pass, including Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.

Texas' Gulf Coast could see a storm deluge bring up to 10 inches of rain from the hurricane, with localized amounts of 15 inches expected across portions of the coast.

Beryl formed in the Atlantic before rapidly intensifying over warm waters and churning through the Caribbean and then Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, sometimes as strong as a Category 5 hurricane.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said once Beryl dissipates in the United States, there shouldn't be any other tropical activity for the time being - just Saharan dust in the Atlantic.