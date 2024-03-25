Florida residents can visit Universal Orlando for free with new ticket deal

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a new deal for Florida residents this spring.

Florida residents can purchase a two-park, one-day ticket that comes with two free days under this new deal, which applies to park visits through June 24. Tickets must be used by that date, when the ticket will expire in full. Any unused days will be forfeited

Blockout dates also apply from March 25 through April 6.

The symbolic globe turns outside Universal Studios theme park, part of Universal Orlando Resort. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

DREAMWORKS LAND: Step inside the world of Shrek, Kung Fu Panda and Trolls

The ticket comes with a $199 price tag for adults and $194 for children ages 3-9.

For an additional $28, guests can also add a ticket to Volcano Bay.

Universal guests must provide a valid Florida or Georgia license at the time of purchase. This ticket offer is not available at the front gate of the theme park.

EPIC UNIVERSE: Rides, parks, and hotels coming to Orlando's newest theme park

Click here for more info.