Florida Senator Rick Scott endorses Trump for president over DeSantis; 'It's time to unite'

Florida Senator Rick Scott announced his endorsement of former President Donald Trump in the 2024 race over fellow Floridian, Governor Ron DeSantis.

Sen. Scott published an op-ed in Newsweek Thursday morning explaining the reason behind his decision, citing a resolve to unite the Republican Party.

"It’s time for the Republican Party to come together, behind one candidate, and declare with one voice that we are united in our efforts to defeat Joe Biden and rescue America," Scott wrote.

"I know most of the candidates running for president, and I respect their decision to put themselves through this very difficult process. Make no mistake: every single one of them would be a better president than Joe Biden. But Republican voters are making their voices heard loud and clear. They want to return to the leadership of Donald Trump."

Scott was DeSantis' predecessor as Florida governor and is seeking reelection himself in the Senate in 2024.

A Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday suggested Republicans support Trump 94 - 4 percent. He has been leading most polls for the Republican Party.