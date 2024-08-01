Florida Sheriff's Associations voices opposition to recreational marijuana ballot measure

There are less than 100 days until election day, and there are a few amendments on the ballot this year that Florida voters will want to pay attention to.

The University of North Florida's new public opinion polling shows 64 percent of voters are going to vote yes to legalize marijuana. Sixty-nine percent of voters say they are in favor of more expansive abortion access.

Both ballot amendments only need 60 percent to pass.

Among those who say "no" to legalizing marijuana is the Florida Sheriffs Association (FSA). The organization came out formally opposing the marijuana ballot initiative this week. This huge organization has sway among law enforcement officers in the state, as well as citizens.

The FSA says they oppose legalizing weed "in the interest of public health, safety and welfare."

"It allows up to three ounces of marijuana, which is a lot of these other states that have passed it. It's one, 2 or 3oz. You're looking at 100 to 150 joints. A marijuana that you can walk around with have on your possession, and it's legal," said Sheriff Bill Leeper, former FSA president.

Still, the majority of voters seem to feel differently.

"The Florida Sheriffs Association doesn't necessarily represent the rank and file law enforcement, but rather, the top chiefs who tend to deal with large public budgets. And the one thing legalization of adult-use cannabis does do in many states is reduce the need for overinflated police budgets because you're not arresting as many people," said Chris Cano, with Suncoast NRML, a pro-recreational marijuana group.