Florida Strawberry Festival announces 2025 theme

The stage is set for the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival.

Event organizers say the theme for the 90th annual event will be ‘The Stage is Set."

A new theme is created each year to give festivalgoers a sneak peek at what they can expect during the 11-day event.

The festival’s strawberry character will wear sunglasses and a Florida Strawberry Festival cowboy hat in artwork promoting the event.

The 2025 theme for the Florida Strawberry Festival is 'The Stage is Set'. Image is courtesy of the Florida Strawberry Festival.

"Over the decades, the Strawberry Festival's goal has been to honor the traditions of our past while striving to provide our guests with something new and exciting to experience," said Florida Strawberry Festival President Kyle Robinson. "For BerryFest25, the Festival will say farewell to our 35-year-old soundstage that has created so many unforgettable memories as we will welcome in a new entertainment experience and a new soundstage that will provide us the opportunity to bring the best artists to Plant City."

Each year, approximately 600,000 people attend the Florida Strawberry Festival.

The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival is Feb. 27 – March 9 in Plant City.

