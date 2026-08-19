Florida sues to shut down popular online casino sites

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The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit in Hillsborough County to permanently ban several popular online sweepstakes casinos. State officials claim sites like Chumba Casino use a deceptive dual-currency system to operate illegal real-money gambling platforms. The state is seeking a permanent injunction against the operators alongside full refunds for Florida residents who lost money.



Florida’s top prosecutor is cracking down on several popular online casinos.

Attorney General James Uthmeier says the casinos are operating illegally and violate the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act.

Florida targets online casinos

What we know:

Uthmeier filed the lawsuits in Hillsborough County against the operators of several major online "sweepstakes" casinos. The targeted sites include Stake, Chumba Casino, LuckyLand, and Global Poker.

The state claims these platforms use a sneaky system to disguise real-money gambling. According to the lawsuit, players buy packages of "Gold Coins" that come with redeemable "Sweepstakes Coins" that can be wagered on virtual slots, blackjack, and poker.

The winnings can then be cashed out for cryptocurrency, gift cards, or cold hard cash.

Uthmeier says the companies are preying on vulnerable Floridians, including minors and seniors, while dodging state licensing and consumer protections.

Protecting vulnerable state residents

Why you should care:

Florida law limits gambling and to licensed facilities only. Uthmeier said the operators are dodging consumer protections while preying on vulnerable Floridians, including minors and seniors.

"If it looks like a casino, takes real money like a casino, and pays out like a casino... it is a casino — and it is illegal under Florida law," Uthmeier said.

Court seeks consumer refunds

What's next:

The Attorney General is asking a judge to permanently ban these sites from operating in Florida and force them to refund the money consumers have lost.