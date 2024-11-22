Florida surgeon general announcing 'new guidance' on water treatment

Press play above to watch the live news conference at 10 a.m.

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo will announce what the Department of Health calls "new guidance pertaining to community water treatment" at a Friday morning news conference.

Dr. Ladapo is set to speak at 10 a.m. in Winter Haven.

No further details were announced prior to the news conference, but the City of Winter Haven made headlines last week after announcing that fluoride will no longer be added to its water supply by the end of the year.

The city's decision comes amid debate over whether fluoride poses a health hazard when ingested.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now studying the issue more, although it could take up to three years to find out the results.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

