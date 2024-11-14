City of Winter Haven to stop adding higher fluoride levels to water supply

Fluoride will no longer be added to the City of Winter Haven's water supply.

Since 1986, fluoride has been added to the city's water supply system, but on Wednesday night, commissioners voted three to two to stop adding higher levels. The mineral is naturally in water and can help prevent cavities or tooth decay, but there are concerns about whether it's a health hazard.

Commissioner Brad Dantzler said this issue started as a citizen initiative earlier this year.

RELATED: Fluoride: What is it and why is it added to our drinking water?

"I think it's a universal belief fluoride on your teeth is fine. It works perfectly. We highly support that, and we want to try to help people get fluoride on your teeth," said Dantzler. "It's when it gets in your gut that the problems begin."

Based on different scientific studies, Dantzler said there's evidence to show fluoride could lower IQ in children or could cause brittle bones. During the commission meeting, opponents in the medical field urged city leaders to take time to do more research.

"I've had to take children to the operating room. I've had to cut their necks and drain their necks to cut their abscess due to having decay, and I can only see that getting worse over time," said Dr. Geoffrey Rintel, who is the president of the Polk County Dental Society. "The increase in infections, inflammatory medias that would travel in their blood system would only cause issues down the line."

The city will now be saving $48,000 annually, which is the current cost of obtaining and adding fluoride to the water supply system. Dantzler said this money could now go to supplying children in underserved areas with free fluoride toothpaste, floss and dental education.

READ: New FDA rules target those ubiquitous TV drug commercials

After a recent federal court ruling, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is now studying the issue more, although it could take up to three years to hear the results.

"Now if the EPA comes out and says it's all fine, we'll write it back in," said Dantzler. "But it stands right now, I think we made the right decision to protect children."

Fluoride will stop being added to city water by the end of this year.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: