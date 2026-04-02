Tax tips: Protecting yourself from IRS scams

The Brief The IRS will never initiate contact with you via phone, text or email. No legitimate government agency will ever ask you to pay them with a gift card. You can lock down your Social Security number with a free six-digit identity protection PIN.



As the April 15 tax deadline approaches, scammers are getting more deceptive. The most common tax filing scams start with a bogus text, call or email from a crook claiming to be from the IRS.

The backstory:

Remember the golden rule: The IRS will not initiate contact by calling, texting or emailing you. They rely on the U.S. Postal Service.

Additionally, the IRS will never press you to pay with gift cards. Scammers will tell you to buy specific gift cards, read them the claim code or PIN off the back, and then steal your money.

What you can do:

To avoid getting scammed, file early. This reduces the risk of a fraudster filing a fake claim in your name, as the IRS cannot accept two returns for the same Social Security number.

You should also get an IRS identity protection PIN. This is a six-digit code available for free here, that prevents anyone else from filing a return using your SSN.

Anyone can enroll, not just identity theft victims. Finally, ensure your tax preparer is legitimate. By law, all paid tax preparers must sign the returns they prepare and include their ID number. If they refuse to sign, walk away.