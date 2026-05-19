Temple Terrace weighs $72M overhaul to tackle ‘forever chemicals’ contamination in city's drinking water

The Brief Temple Terrace leaders are considering a $72.2 million plan to modernize the city’s aging water treatment system and remove PFAS chemicals from drinking water. A third-party report found the city’s water contained nearly five times the recommended level of certain "forever chemicals." Residents could see future utility bills increase as the city races to meet federal EPA standards by 2031.



Temple Terrace city leaders say they are running out of time to address growing concerns over PFAS contamination in the city’s drinking water. During a city council workshop on Tuesday night, officials reviewed a proposed multi-million-dollar overhaul of the city’s aging water treatment system aimed at meeting new federal safety standards before a 2031 deadline.

Proposed water treatment upgrade

The backstory:

City council heard from engineering firm CHA, which recommended a five-year, $72.2 million upgrade plan for Temple Terrace’s water treatment infrastructure.

The proposal includes major improvements to both of the city’s treatment plants, which engineers say are nearing the end of their service lives.

The larger and older Whiteway Water Treatment Plant would receive about $30 million in capital improvements. The smaller Sunningdale facility could eventually be converted into a booster pump station supporting Whiteway operations.

The report also recommends adding water softening treatment and PFAS removal technology using a nanofiltration deep well injection system.

What are PFAS ‘forever chemicals’?

PFAS, often called "forever chemicals," are linked to certain cancers, reproductive complications and metabolic disorders.

While city leaders say action is underway, some residents voiced frustration over the timeline.

The PFAS treatment portion of the project is not expected to be completed until 2029, just two years before the EPA’s compliance deadline.

Residents question timeline

Resident Chris Barquin questioned why mitigation efforts have taken years to materialize.

"The city knew of this, at least someone in the city knew of this back in 2024. Here we are in 2026, we're still drinking the same water," Barquin said.

Mayor Andy Ross also raised concerns about whether temporary mitigation options could help reduce PFAS exposure while long-term upgrades are completed.

City leaders discussed the possibility of using a temporary PFAS mitigation trailer in the meantime.

By the numbers:

Estimated total project cost: $72.2 million

Whiteway plant improvements: approximately $30 million

Proposed payment timeline: five years

EPA compliance deadline: 2031

What's next:

No formal vote was taken Tuesday night. City leaders described the meeting as informational.

Residents will have another opportunity to learn more and provide feedback during a town hall meeting scheduled for next Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Lightfoot Recreation Center.