Ybor City crash survivor reunites with medical team, first responders who saved his life: 'A walking miracle'

The Brief Six months after a high-speed crash in Ybor City left four people dead and 13 others injured, survivor Connor Dietrich is publicly thanking the first responders and medical team who helped save his life. Doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital say Dietrich suffered a traumatic brain injury and initially faced an uncertain prognosis, with concerns he might never fully recover. On National Trauma Survivors Day, Dietrich and his family reunited with the trauma team that treated him and shared details of his ongoing recovery journey.



A survivor of last year’s deadly Ybor City crash is sharing his story of recovery and gratitude six months after doctors feared he might never wake up.

Connor Dietrich joined his family and medical team Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa to publicly thank the paramedics, surgeons and healthcare workers who helped save his life after the November crash.

Connor's recovery

Doctors and family members described Dietrich’s recovery using the same word.

"I mean, he's a miracle," Connor’s father, Bob Dietrich, said.

"He is a walking, talking miracle," Connor’s mother, Karen Dietrich, said.

Connor Dietrich said he has heard that description many times throughout his recovery.

"I've been told many times that I'm kind of a walking miracle," Connor said.

Deadly high-speed Ybor City crash

The backstory:

Connor Dietrich was among a crowd gathered outside Bradley’s on Seventh in Ybor City last November when a vehicle plowed into pedestrians.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, driver Silas Sampson was fleeing troopers on Interstate 275 at speeds exceeding 90 miles per hour before exiting toward Ybor City and crashing into the crowd.

Four people were killed. Connor, his brother and a friend were among 13 others who survived but suffered injuries.

Connor remembers only moments before the crash.

"I remember hearing what sounded like [a] tire squeaking or something like that, and I turned around and I kind of cursed because I saw a car coming, but that's the only thing that I remember. After that is all black," Connor Dietrich said.

The collision left Connor with a traumatic brain injury that doctors described as life-threatening.

What they're saying:

Karen Dietrich said nothing could have prepared the family for the days that followed.

"When you walk in and it's your own kid, there's no preparing for that," Karen Dietrich said.

Dr. Donald Straub, a general trauma surgeon at St. Joseph’s Hospital, said Connor’s condition was critical.

"He [Connor] had a very severe brain injury. And for a few days, we had the discussions that he may not recover," Straub said.

Despite those concerns, Connor eventually regained consciousness and began a lengthy rehabilitation process.

Bob Dietrich became emotional while thanking the medical professionals who cared for his son.

"I'm emotional, you know, you try not to be, but you just are, because I got my son and I didn't think I'd have him," Bob Dietrich said.

Straub said seeing Connor’s progress has been rewarding for the entire trauma team.

"You develop an attachment to people. I think you get to know them really, really well. So, yeah, it's really refreshing to see somebody come back and have recovered in such a short period of time," Straub said.

Recovery journeys

Big picture view:

The reunion took place on National Trauma Survivors Day, an annual observance that highlights the recovery journeys of trauma patients and recognizes the healthcare workers who care for them.

For Connor Dietrich and his family, the event served as both a celebration of how far he has come, and an opportunity to thank the people who were there during his most critical moments.

Medical career aspirations

What's next:

Connor still faces additional surgeries and medical procedures as his recovery continues.

Connor said following doctors’ instructions and seeing steady progress motivates him to keep moving forward.

"Every time I do what they're telling me to do, I see the progress and I can feel myself getting better," Connor said.

The experience has also inspired a new career goal. Connor says he hopes to gain hands-on experience as a paramedic and eventually become a physician assistant, so he can help others facing medical emergencies.