Florida 'predator' charged with child sexual exploitation across multiple counties, attorney general says
LAKELAND, Fla. - A 34-year-old man faces multiple charges across Florida after being accused of child sexual abuse against his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, according to Attorney General James Uthemier in a press conference in Lakeland on Wednesday.
Child sexual abuse arrest
What we know:
Uthmeier announced that Rafiq Osborne McDonald, 34, was charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in Orange and Polk Counties.
Authorities said McDonald sexually molested a child under 12 left in his care, recorded the abuse, and possessed child sexual abuse material showing the victim.
McDonald faces four specific felony counts:
- Two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Child Under 12 (Punishable by life with a 25-year mandatory minimum)
- Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child
- Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Case details and evidence
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the exact dates when the alleged offenses took place or the current custody status of the victim. Law enforcement has also not disclosed what triggered the initial investigation.
Joint agency law enforcement response
What they're saying:
"Predators who sexually abuse children will be hunted down and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "Thanks to our local law enforcement partners and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, this defendant is facing serious felony charges—including crimes that carry mandatory prison time."
Child predator enforcement campaign
By the numbers:
2,000+: Child predators arrested statewide since Attorney General Uthmeier took office in February 2025.
700+ years: Cumulative prison sentences secured by the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s Crimes Against Children efforts during this campaign.
4x: Increase in the rate of prison sentences secured against child predators compared to previous levels.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official statements provided by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, Statewide Prosecutor Brad McVay, FDLE Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Dubina, Lakeland Police Chief Sammy L. Taylor, and Apopka Police Chief Lovetta Quinn-Henry.