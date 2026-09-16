Florida 'predator' charged with child sexual exploitation across multiple counties, attorney general says

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The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier announced charges against Rafiq Osborne McDonald for child sexual abuse in Orange and Polk Counties. McDonald faces multiple charges, including lewd or lascivious molestation of a child under 12 and promoting sexual performance by a child. The arrest is part of a statewide crackdown that has seen over 2,000 child predators arrested since February 2025.



A 34-year-old man faces multiple charges across Florida after being accused of child sexual abuse against his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, according to Attorney General James Uthemier in a press conference in Lakeland on Wednesday.

Child sexual abuse arrest

What we know:

Uthmeier announced that Rafiq Osborne McDonald, 34, was charged with sexually abusing a child under the age of 12 in Orange and Polk Counties.

Authorities said McDonald sexually molested a child under 12 left in his care, recorded the abuse, and possessed child sexual abuse material showing the victim.

McDonald faces four specific felony counts:

Two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Molestation of a Child Under 12 (Punishable by life with a 25-year mandatory minimum)

Promoting Sexual Performance by a Child

Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Case details and evidence

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the exact dates when the alleged offenses took place or the current custody status of the victim. Law enforcement has also not disclosed what triggered the initial investigation.

Joint agency law enforcement response

What they're saying:

"Predators who sexually abuse children will be hunted down and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said. "Thanks to our local law enforcement partners and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, this defendant is facing serious felony charges—including crimes that carry mandatory prison time."

Child predator enforcement campaign

By the numbers:

2,000+: Child predators arrested statewide since Attorney General Uthmeier took office in February 2025.

700+ years: Cumulative prison sentences secured by the Office of Statewide Prosecution’s Crimes Against Children efforts during this campaign.

4x: Increase in the rate of prison sentences secured against child predators compared to previous levels.