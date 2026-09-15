Church of Scientology’s $200M overhaul reshaping downtown Clearwater

The Brief Downtown Clearwater is undergoing a $200 million redevelopment project, spearheaded by the Church of Scientology, along Cleveland Street after decades of vacant storefronts. The massive overhaul includes new local restaurants, retail shops, and a proposed $50 million movie theater and entertainment center. City leaders will vote this week on whether to vacate two streets and an alley to make way for the proposed entertainment complex.



A $200 million private redevelopment project is transforming Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater after decades of empty storefronts.

Redevelopment on Cleveland Street

What we know:

For the first time in 50 years, constant construction fills Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater.

The Cleveland Street Alliance, a company made up of the Church of Scientology, its parishioners, and urban development professionals, is leading the $200 million private investment project.

Architectural design principal Michael Halflants said no tax money or grants are being spent on the project, which aims to renovate historic buildings rather than tear them down.

"It is so much simpler to just tear it down, build anew. Those are incredibly complex projects to renovate. Because they were built more than 100 years ago," he explained.

First tenants move in

What they're saying:

So far, Nubo Café and Bakery is the only business that has opened.

However, restaurateur Nick Reader is opening a new restaurant in the restored Telephone Building.

"As a restaurant owner, you rarely get the opportunity to get something that has a historic building and has been redone to kind of commemorate and honor how it was originally done," he said.

Meanwhile, Chef Michael Brannock is launching Streetlight Taco inside the revamped Peoples Bank Building.

"Personally, I'm excited to bring my family here, my friends here. I see what's being done and to be a part of that is super exciting," he explained. "Honestly, I'm super excited about taking my son bowling and catch a movie down the street."

Downtown Clearwater entertainment plans

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if city leaders will approve the necessary street closures to allow the largest part of the development to move forward.

Plans call for a $50 million movie theater featuring seven screens, an arcade, and a bowling alley, but that portion currently only exists on paper.

Courtesy: Cleveland Street Alliance

Downtown Clearwater sat quiet for decades in the shadow of property purchases by the Church of Scientology.

Halflants stated that local leaders should welcome developers who want to rejuvenate the area, but it is unknown how quickly future permits will be processed.

City Hall decision timeline

What's next:

Clearwater City Hall will hold a critical vote on Thursday.

Local leaders will decide whether to vacate two streets and an alley to clear space for the proposed entertainment center.

Halflants said he expects the area to look remarkably different within a year as construction continues.