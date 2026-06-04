Sarasota County bar rampage: Woman accused of hurling bricks through windows, destroying liquor bottles: SCSO

The Brief A woman armed with bricks smashed windows and doors at 8-Ball Lounge in Sarasota County early Thursday morning, surveillance video shows. The suspect wearing a motorcycle helmet went inside the local neighborhood bar, where she destroyed liquor bottles and cut herself in the process. Deputies are actively working to locate the woman while the business cleans up thousands of dollars in damage.



A woman wearing a motorcycle helmet went on a rampage of destruction at a Sarasota County business early Thursday morning, throwing bricks through windows and doors before destroying the bar's liquor inventory, according to surveillance footage and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

Sarasota bar attack

What we know:

Investigators say the unprovoked attack unfolded minutes before 4 a.m. at 8-Ball Lounge, a neighborhood bar located off Webber Street in the Southgate area. Surveillance video captured a woman pulling up in a car, unloading bricks and throwing them directly through the business's windows and doors.

Courtesy: Michael Calomeris

Once inside, the mayhem continued as she targeted the bar area.

"There was like 35 to 40 bottles on the bar, she destroyed everything," 8-Ball Lounge owner Michael Calomeris said. "There’s glass everywhere."

Liquor damage

Dig deeper:

Surveillance footage shows the woman cutting herself while shattering the liquor bottles before she turned around and left.

The SCSO crime scene unit responded to the scene, and employees quickly went to work cleaning up the mess. Despite suffering a few thousand dollars in damage, the 55-year-old local establishment boarded up its windows and reopened its doors. Just like their sign says, they are a place for a "Good Time with Good Friends."

"Always," Calomeris said. "It’s been that way forever. The 8-Ball Lounge has been here 55 years and it isn't going anywhere."

Suspect remains large

What we don't know:

While the surveillance video clearly shows the woman's actions, deputies are still working to locate her. It remains unclear exactly what prompted the targeted attack.

What they're saying:

"She knew what she was doing," Calomeris said. "Did that, came in directly to the bar, broke all the bottles and turned around and left."

Courtesy: Michael Calomeris

According to Calomeris, law enforcement officials believe they know the identity of the culprit.

"The police said that they think they knew who it was," Calomeris said. "They dealt with her yesterday, don’t know if she actually has mental issues or not, but something prompted her to do something like this."

Longtime neighborhood staple

The backstory:

The business has experienced minor issues over its five decades in operation, but nothing of this magnitude.

"We’ve had little issues over the time, but we’ve never had anything like this," Calomeris said. "This is crazy."

8-Ball Lounge has served as a community gathering place for more than half a century. Even with plywood replacing the shattered glass, they are open for business.