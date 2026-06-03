Ex-HCSO Deputy in academic cheating scandal hired by Hillsborough Schools

The Brief Anthony Collins has been chosen as the Director of Security and Emergency Management for Hillsborough County Schools, overseeing security operations for the nation's seventh-largest school district. Collins resigned from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in 2025 after admitting someone else completed about half of his coursework while attending the FBI National Academy. Collins replaces retiring former Tampa Police Assistant Chief John Newman and begins the job Wednesday, overseeing security at more than 300 school facilities countywide.



Anthony Collins officially began his new role as Director of Security and Emergency Management for Hillsborough County Public Schools.

What we know:

In the position, Collins will oversee security operations across the district, which is the seventh-largest school system in the nation. His responsibilities include helping ensure the safety and security of students, staff and visitors at more than 300 school facilities throughout Hillsborough County.

The backstory:

Collins' appointment comes after he resigned from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office amid an academic cheating scandal.

In 2025, Collins stepped down from his position as chief deputy after admitting that another individual completed about half of his coursework while he attended the FBI National Academy in 2021.

The controversy surfaced after Collins' wife emailed several of his colleagues alleging that someone else had written academic papers on his behalf. Collins later acknowledged that Robert Roush completed roughly half of his assignments.

Collins resigned before a formal internal investigation could be launched.

Replacing a longtime security leader

Collins succeeds former Tampa Police Assistant Chief John Newman, who is retiring after serving as the district's Director of Security and Emergency Management for 12 years.

School officials announced Collins' hiring during a Hillsborough County School Board meeting.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how many candidates applied for the position.

What's next:

Collins' first day on the job is Wednesday, June 3rd, as he takes over responsibility for security and emergency management operations across one of the nation's largest school districts.