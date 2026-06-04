Dunnellon woman arrested after 92 neglected animals found at breeding business

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The Brief Citrus County deputies arrested a Dunnellon woman following a multi-day animal cruelty investigation at an animal breeding business. Investigators found roughly 92 animals suffering from severe neglect, malnourishment and poor living conditions. Authorities identified 13 horses enduring severe suffering, forcing a veterinarian to humanely euthanize one distressed animal on the scene.



A Dunnellon woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after a multi-day sheriff's office investigation uncovered dozens of severely neglected animals at her Citrus County breeding business.

Citrus County animal neglect

What we know:

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office arrested 38-year-old Christina Mary Pitts on Tuesday. Authorities tied her to severe neglect involving about 92 animals at her business, Moonstone Field, where she bred horses, dairy goats and Florida Native sheep.

Investigators said Pitts was solely responsible for the care and decision-making for all animals on the 5-acre property, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies and Animal Control Officers responded to the property on Tuesday after a caller reported a horse in severe distress.

When they arrived, the horse was suffering so severely that a veterinarian approved humane euthanasia on the scene. Detectives also learned that another horse had died weeks earlier and had been buried in a shallow grave in one of the pastures.

Deputies and animal control officers observed multiple horses with prominent ribs showing clear signs of starvation. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Multi-day animal rescue

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if Pitts will face additional charges as forensic examinations of the remaining animals are completed.

The full medical conditions of the surviving animals, which included horses, goats, sheep, dogs, exotic birds, chickens, cats and a turtle, remain under investigation.

An exotic bird showing signs of poor living conditions was among the 92 animals found on the property. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Preventing animal suffering

What they're saying:

"This was one of the most heartbreaking scenes our team has encountered," Sheriff David Vincent said. "The level of suffering these animals endured was completely preventable, but I'm proud of how our deputies, Citrus County Animal Services, and Countryside Animal Clinic worked together to make sure every surviving animal received the care they needed."

One of the severely malnourished horses stands in a muddy pen at the 5-acre breeding property in Dunnellon. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office

Dozens of animals seized

By the numbers:

92: The approximate number of animals observed on the 5-acre property.

13: The number of horses identified by Animal Control as suffering from conditions severe enough to support felony charges.

38: The age of the arrested business owner, Christina Mary Pitts.

Christina Mary Pitts, 38, was arrested by the Citrus County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday following an animal neglect investigation. Courtesy: Citrus County Sheriff's Office.

Forensic exams continue

What's next:

Pitts was taken to the Citrus County Detention Facility for booking on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of animals and the level of care required, the investigation continued through Thursday with assistance from Citrus County Animal Services and Countryside Animal Clinic.