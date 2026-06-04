Tampa school zone catches 6,000 speeders in 2 days as city weighs $100 camera fines

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The Brief Tampa City Council is expected to discuss an ordinance Thursday that would update the city’s list of school zones where speed cameras could be installed. A RedSpeed study found 18 school zones averaged roughly 200 to more than 3,000 speeding violations a day. St. Lawrence Catholic School on North Himes Avenue had the highest total in the study, with 6,043 violations over 2 days.



Tampa City Council is expected to take up a school zone speed camera ordinance Thursday that could clear the way for cameras at 18 school zones across the city.

The proposed ordinance would amend Tampa’s code to update the list of school zones where speed detection systems can be installed and operated.

City documents say the change is based on a recent RedSpeed study of 31 school zones at 29 schools. The city says the study found a serious speeding problem at 18 school zones, with those locations averaging between about 200 and more than 3,000 speeding violations a day.

Dig deeper:

St. Lawrence Catholic School on North Himes Avenue had the highest number of violations in the study.

RedSpeed counted 17,044 vehicles there over 2 days in April. The study recorded 6,043 speeding violations, or an average of 3,021 violations a day.

The total includes violations during morning arrival, afternoon dismissal and the regular school day. At St. Lawrence, the school zone speed limit is 15 mph during enforcement hours. The study counted violations at 26 mph and up during those school zone windows. During regular hours, when the speed limit is 30 mph, the study counted violations at 41 mph and up.

How school zone cameras work

The cameras would not run around the clock.

During a February City Council discussion, Jim Reiser, Tampa Police Department’s program coordinator for the cameras, said the cameras would use different speed thresholds depending on whether the school zone flashers are active.

"When the flashers are active, that means the slow speed zone is in effect," Reiser said.

Reiser said the cameras would not issue violations after the school day, on weekends, school holidays or teacher work days.

"Students have to be present on campus for those speed cameras to work," Reiser said.

He also said the city would verify school bell times and flashing-light schedules before cameras begin enforcement.

Privacy concerns

Council members raised privacy concerns during the February discussion, including whether school zone cameras could be connected to other law enforcement camera systems.

Assistant City Attorney Megan Newcomb told council the school zone cameras could not be used for broader surveillance.

"These are for school zone safety purposes for documenting speeding in school zones," Newcomb said.

Councilman Luis Viera also said he understood why people were asking questions about privacy and immigration enforcement.

"This is something that’s solely going to go for protection of children and for public safety," Viera said.

City staff said the program would include a public education period before drivers receive fines.

Where does the money go?

The fine for a school zone speed camera violation is $100.

City documents say part of that money would stay with the city to administer the camera program and support other public safety initiatives. Other portions would go to the state, the school district and a school crossing guard recruitment and retention program.

The school district’s share must be used for school security initiatives, student transportation or safer walking conditions for students, according to city documents.

Thursday’s ordinance is being presented for first reading consideration, meaning the process would not be finished with one vote.

Council is also expected to discuss a separate item tied to school zone safety: the possibility of adding larger school zone signs and flashing lights.