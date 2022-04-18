Florida woman arrested after helping over 100 people obtain unlawful licenses

article

Law enforcement authorities in Florida have arrested a woman they say helped more than 100 people acquire fake driver's licenses and identification cards.

"Great job Troopers!" the Florida Highway Patrol tweeted on Friday. "Afsaneh Baghai-Amri was arrested on 175 counts of Unlawful Acts related to the issuance of DL/ID Cards. She personally assisted in providing fraudulent DL/ID’s by using false addresses and certifications exams. BCII at its Best!"

Baghai-Amri, 56, worked as a subcontracted employee who served as an interpreter at the Duval County Tax Collector’s office, according to WJXT-TV .

WFOX-TV reported that Afanseh personally assisted in providing the fraudulent licenses using fake addresses and certification exams. The majority of the home addresses on the fake cards were her home address rather than the address of the individual receiving the ID.

Afsaneh reportedly helped mainly Afghan immigrants who required the documentation in order to work in Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

