Florida woman sent child porn image to probation officer: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A woman is back behind bars after sending an explicit image of a child to her probation officer, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
HCSO says Janette Cua, 55, is on probation for two counts of first degree solicitation to commit murder and now faces additional charges.
"Protecting our community from predators is of the utmost importance," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement posted on social media. "Our deputy's quick response ensured this depraved individual will face the consequences of their actions."
Mugshot of Janette Cua courtesy of the Hillsborough County Jail.
Jail records show Cua is being held without bond on charges of possession of child pornography and violation of probation.
