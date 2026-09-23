Florida woman wearing ballistic vest arrested after stolen patrol car found abandoned on interstate: SLCSO

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The Brief St. Lucie County deputies, Port St. Lucie police, and Florida Highway Patrol troopers recovered a stolen patrol car on Interstate 95. Deputies arrested a Fort Lauderdale woman on the off-ramp while she was wearing an outer ballistic vest displaying police insignia. She faces multiple local charges, including stolen police gear, drug paraphernalia, and firearm possession by a convicted felon.



Deputies arrested a Florida woman on Interstate 95 Tuesday night after finding her near a stolen police cruiser while wearing an outer ballistic vest.

St. Lucie County traffic stop

What we know:

Around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Operations Bureau, officers from the Port St. Lucie Police Department, and troopers from the Florida Highway Patrol responded to I-95 after receiving reports of a stolen Broward Sheriff's Office patrol car driving northbound near Gatlin Boulevard. Officers said they located the stolen vehicle abandoned on the Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp.

During the response, deputies said they spotted 42-year-old Shannon Marie Dillon of Fort Lauderdale standing in the area while wearing an outer ballistic vest displaying Broward Sheriff's Office insignia. Deputies arrested Dillon and took her to the St. Lucie County Jail.

Broward Sheriff's Office investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details explaining how the patrol vehicle was originally stolen in Broward County. It remains unclear if Dillon acted alone or how she obtained the ballistic vest.

Dillon faces charges in St. Lucie County for grand theft of law enforcement equipment, unlawful use of a police badge or vehicle, unlawful possession of four or fewer identification items, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, driving with a suspended license, and resisting an officer without violence. She also faces charges out of Broward County for grand theft of law enforcement equipment from an authorized emergency vehicle and grand theft.