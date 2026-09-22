Sarasota County commissioners receive positive Midnight Pass update

The Brief Sarasota County officials received positive updates on Midnight Pass, which reopened naturally during the 2024 hurricane season. Surveys show the inlet is dynamically stable, reaching a depth of 16 feet while improving lagoon water quality. Officials are planning channel markers and state permit applications while maintaining emergency response options if the inlet closes.



A naturally reopened inlet in Sarasota County is showing strong stability and environmental benefits, local leaders learned Tuesday.

Sarasota County inlet survey

What we know:

Midnight Pass reopened naturally during the 2024 hurricane season, bringing noticeable improvements to water quality and the local environment. About 90 surveys show the inlet is holding strong, reaching a depth of 16 feet and achieving dynamic stability.

A researcher reported that the majority of flow travels through the east channel. The maximum total flow reaches roughly 100 cubic meters per second, enough to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in under 25 seconds.

"It is a regional opportunity for recreation, it is a heavily utilized pass," said Dr. Michael Jenkins, the senior principal at Geosyntec. "It is improving the overall health of the lagoon system. We are seeing greater water exchange in the inlet. We are seeing greater water quality within the lagoon. That will pay off dividends years to come regarding seagrass, regarding fisheries, regarding the environment as a whole."

Midnight Pass state permits

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet specified an exact timeline for when signage and channel markers will be installed in Midnight Pass. County leaders have also not announced when state and federal permit applications for channel dredging and inlet dimension maintenance will receive final approval.

Inlet emergency response plan

What's next:

Data collection and modeling will continue as plans move forward for signage and channel markers. Scientists plan to continue assessing channel dredging while Sarasota County starts the state and federal permit process.

If Midnight Pass closes, the county maintains an emergency response plan to take proactive action and restore the inlet. Residents can track progress by clicking here.