'Flugtag' makes return to Tampa this weekend

Flugtag, which means "Flying Day" in German, is making its return to Tampa – flying and plunging into the water at the Tampa Convention Center this Saturday.

It's an event featuring zany flying machines, usually made of plywood pushed by four people and flown by two of them, off a ramp 30 feet above the water. Their creations fly varying distances before plunging into the water, sometimes breaking into pieces.

Tampa Entrepreneur Chris Elmore seems addicted to it, and this weekend will mark his fourth Flugtag event.

"It's something you spend months with your buddies building just to go in the drink," laughed Elmore.

His four-man team first competed in 2008, which was 16 years ago.

"We should have retired back with Tom Brady. There's no doubt about that," deadpans Keith Humphrey, a 54-year-old insurance executive.

Like Brady, they hope to build on past success. They've won three Flugtags, and they'll be working to see if they have one more win left in them.

"This is our wrestling ring we built from scratch," said Elmore, pointing to a purple cart decorated to look like a wrestling ring.

This year they're calling their team the Fantastic Flying Legends of Wrestling. It's colorful, but creativity is one of the things the judges will be looking for, as well as how far the team flies.

Some on the team whisper that this could be their final Flugtag.

"We'll keep doing it until we lose, or we can't do it anymore," laughed Humphrey.

The event is this Saturday, Nov. 9, outside the Tampa Convention Center. The first flight is scheduled for 1 p.m. and admission is free. 100,000 people are expected to attend.

