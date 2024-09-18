Foodie Labs helping small businesses in St. Petersburg

Foodie Labs is a culinary incubator of sorts for new food concepts and restaurants in the St. Petersburg area.

Small businesses commit to one year inside Foodie Labs and get use of its huge kitchen space and all its equipment.

"This gives them twelve months at a time to figure out what’s working for them, what doesn’t work for them, and maybe a rebrand if they need to," said co-owner, Kristin Zelinsky.

Some clients use the kitchen to prepare food and bring it to market or sell wholesale. Other clients operate as a restaurant right in Foodie Labs.

"They have a specific space in the kitchen just for their concept. It’s not shared," explained Zelinsky.

Customers can pick up meals to go or eat right in the Foodie Labs café.

