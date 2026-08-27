Former Florida deputy arrested, accused of sexual battery on a juvenile

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The Brief Former law enforcement officer David Agosto was arrested after the Hernando County Sheriff's Office investigated allegations of sexual battery on a juvenile. Detectives executed a search warrant during the investigation, locating more than 163 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers.



A former New York Police Department officer and Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery involving a juvenile victim, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

Hernando County Sexual Battery Investigation

What we know:

Investigators stated David Agosto, 57, sexually abused the juvenile victim on multiple occasions.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives launched an investigation in July after receiving information regarding sexual abuse against a juvenile.

Agosto previously worked as an officer with the NYPD and served as a deputy with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

During an executed search warrant, detectives found more than 163 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

HCSO said Agosto was arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a child ages 12-16 by a person in familial or custodial authority; two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child ages 12-18; one count of capital sexual battery on a person younger than 12; one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Hernando County Crime Stoppers Information

What you can do:

Anyone with details about the case can call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit tips from a cellphone.