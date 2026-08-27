Former Florida deputy arrested, accused of sexual battery on a juvenile
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A former New York Police Department officer and Pasco Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested following an investigation into an alleged sexual battery involving a juvenile victim, according to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
Hernando County Sexual Battery Investigation
What we know:
Investigators stated David Agosto, 57, sexually abused the juvenile victim on multiple occasions.
Hernando County Sheriff's Office detectives launched an investigation in July after receiving information regarding sexual abuse against a juvenile.
Agosto previously worked as an officer with the NYPD and served as a deputy with the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.
During an executed search warrant, detectives found more than 163 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
HCSO said Agosto was arrested on two counts of sexual battery on a child ages 12-16 by a person in familial or custodial authority; two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child ages 12-18; one count of capital sexual battery on a person younger than 12; one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child younger than 12; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers Information
What you can do:
Anyone with details about the case can call Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or submit tips from a cellphone.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, who explained the details of the investigation and arrest.