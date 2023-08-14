Former pro-wrestler plagued with injuries standing tall, pain-free after 16-hour spine surgery at TGH

Brian Blair made wrestling moves look easy three decades ago, but after years in the ring, numerous injuries and multiple failed back surgeries, he could barely stand.

"I felt a pain like I had never felt before," said Blair. "It's the worst pain you could ever have."

The 66-year-old, who has spent most of his life in Tampa, was afraid the pain would never end.

"Honestly I lived two years in complete misery, not caring honestly whether I lived or died," he said.

The pain came after a career that took Blair all over the world for thousands of wrestling matches. After numerous injuries he underwent several surgeries, but instead of correcting the injuries, they left Blair with additional problems.

The natural curve in his lower spine had been fused flat, causing him to walk bent over and in nearly constant pain.

Blair consulted several surgeons about trying to correct the problem, but they told him they couldn't help. He was finally referred to Dr. Puya Alikahni, a neurosurgery specialist at Tampa General Hospital/USF Health.

"If someone is looking for spine surgery I always ask. ‘Are you miserable?’ And his words were, 'I don't want to live like this,'" says Alikahni.

He told Blair that he and his team at Tampa General could fix the problem.

In late June, Blair underwent a 16-hour surgery that was spread over two days. That was followed by weeks of bone-strengthening medication.

After all that, Alikahni and his team methodically undid the previous failed surgeries. Following the surgery, the natural curve in Blair's back had returned.

Blair got up and walked on the day after the surgery, and now walks straight and tall for the first time in years.

"It's like night and day," smiles Blair. "It's amazing. That doctor is magic."

Maybe not magic, but it was certainly determination. Blair was determined to stand straight and Alikahni was determined to help him do it.

"When I see that I can bring a smile to peoples' faces, and stand up and walk right, it makes me very, very happy," says the neurosurgeon.

The former wrestler says he's happy beyond words that after so many matches that took such a toll on his body, he can finally walk pain free.