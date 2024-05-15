3 charged in months-long retail theft ring across Hillsborough County

A months-long investigation has led to the arrests of three suspects accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from stores across three Hillsborough County communities.

Nyla Felder was arrested on May 3, while Terrell Harris and Devan Atkins were arrested in February.

According to a search warrant, Felder, Harris, and Atkins were identified as part of a "group of individuals involved in organized retail theft known to travel to numerous counties to commit crimes."

At times, masks, hats, and glasses were worn to hide their identities, according to court records. The suspects also used their own bags to stash away stolen items once inside stores.

In November, the suspects got away with $4,663 in fragrances from Macy’s in Brandon Town Center Mall and Kohl’s in Lutz, records show.

The documents outline how the stealing spree continued this year. The suspects are accused of stealing:

$2,632 in fragrances from Macy’s in Citrus Park Town Center Mall

$174.96 in alcohol from Total Wine in Brandon

$1,120 in Columbia hats from Bealls in Tampa

After conducting surveillance, Pinellas County deputies searched Harris’ house in St. Petersburg where they found Bath and Body Works candles and clothing with the tags still on them, according to court documents.

"People have become really, really brazen," Hillsborough County State Attorney Suzy Lopez said. "And they're stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in one shoplifting spree."

In the last couple of years, the legislature has toughened retail theft laws, which Lopez said makes it easier for her office to prosecute these kinds of cases in general.

"So if someone goes on a shoplifting spree over a short period of time, we can add up all those dollar amounts, which will increase their penalties and punishment," Lopez told FOX 13.

