Former Sarasota County Commissioner Nora Patterson passes away at 79

Former Sarasota County Commissioner Nora Patterson passed away Thursday at the age of 79, according to the county.

County officials said Patterson served the public for more than two decades. She was first elected to the Sarasota County Board of County Commissioners in 1998 and served on the board until November 2014. She also served three terms as the chair, according to Sarasota County.

"Nora had a servant’s heart and a reputation for dedicated service to the residents and visitors of Sarasota County," Sarasota County Commissioner Chair Mike Moran said. "This is a significant loss for our community, but Nora’s legacy will live on through her decades of service and contributions to our community."

Pictured: Nora Patterson (Courtesy: Sarasota County)

Patterson also served eight years on the City of Sarasota's commission, including one term as mayor. County officials also said she was a former teacher, small business owner and realtor.

The Bay Island Park in Sarasota County was renamed "Nora Patterson Bay Island Park" in Patterson's honor back in 2015.

The former commissioner and her husband, John, have lived in Sarasota County since 1970.