Former teacher accused of molesting, battering young students: MCSO
BRADENTON, Fla. - A former teacher at a public charter school faces serious charges after Manatee County deputies say multiple elementary-aged students came forward saying he inappropriately touched them.
Arrest of Richard Silberman
The backstory:
The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Richard Silberman began on April 4 when a student at Team Success told investigators that Silberman touched a 10-year-old's clothing and had made similar previous advances.
Team Success removed Silberman from the classroom after learning of the allegations, according to MCSO.
Mugshot of Richard Silberman. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Over the next two weeks, investigators received more statements from students who said Silberman acted inappropriately toward them.
Deputies arrested Silberman on Wednesday on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 and two counts of battery.
Jail records show Silberman is being held without bond.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter