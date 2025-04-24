Former teacher accused of molesting, battering young students: MCSO

The Brief Richard Silberman faces charges after students at Team Success accused him of inappropriate contact and sexual advances. Manatee County deputies say Silberman was removed from the classroom earlier this month once the public charter school learned of the initial allegations. Silberman faces three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 and two counts of battery.



A former teacher at a public charter school faces serious charges after Manatee County deputies say multiple elementary-aged students came forward saying he inappropriately touched them.

Arrest of Richard Silberman

The backstory:

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says the investigation into Richard Silberman began on April 4 when a student at Team Success told investigators that Silberman touched a 10-year-old's clothing and had made similar previous advances.

Team Success removed Silberman from the classroom after learning of the allegations, according to MCSO.

Mugshot of Richard Silberman. Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

Over the next two weeks, investigators received more statements from students who said Silberman acted inappropriately toward them.

Deputies arrested Silberman on Wednesday on three counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim younger than 12 and two counts of battery.

Jail records show Silberman is being held without bond.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.

