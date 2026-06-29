Fourth of July events guide: Here’s how the Bay Area is celebrating America 250

The Brief The Bay Area is gearing up for America's 250th anniversary with massive Fourth of July events. Free regional festivities include waterfront drone light shows, traditional fireworks and patriotic concerts.



America is turning 250 and celebratory events are taking place across the Bay Area on the Fourth of July.

Here’s a county-by-county look at what to expect:

Hillsborough County (Tampa)

Liberty by the Bay at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

July 4, 4–9:30 p.m. :

This free waterfront celebration features a Kids Zone, food trucks, a beer garden, and live music (including the Beat Down Band and Phoenix5).

5:15 p.m. :

Patriotic Pet Show (hosted by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay)

6:15 p.m. :

Water ski show

8:45 p.m. :

FOX 13’s Mark Wilson to play the National Anthem on guitar.

9 p.m. :

250-drone light show followed immediately by a traditional fireworks finale over the Hillsborough River.

Riverwalk Events:

The festivities extend down the river with the Friends of the Riverwalk Patriotic Boat Parade, celebrations at Armature Works (The Heights District), and Freedom Fest aboard the American Victory Ship.

Pinellas County (St. Petersburg)

The Fourth at the St. Pete Pier

July 4, 4–9:30 p.m. :

Spanning across Spa Beach Park and the St. Pete Pier, this free event includes the annual St. Pete Pier Run, a craft beer garden, food trucks, and live music. It all culminates in a massive traditional fireworks show over Tampa Bay.

4th of July Pops Spectacular (Mahaffey Theater)

July 4, 6–8 p.m. :

The St. Pete Opera is hosting a celebratory concert at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts. It features a live orchestra, chorus, and Broadway/patriotic classics.

Sarasota County

Sarasota July 4th Fireworks Celebration (Bayfront Park)

July 4, 9 p.m. :

A classic community tradition. Free viewing is available all along the Sarasota Bayfront, with fireworks launching over the water at dusk.

Fireworks on the Lake at Nathan Benderson Park

July 3, 5-10 p.m.:

A day ahead of the holiday, this event features live entertainment, a kids zone, food trucks.

8 p.m. :

The Pops Orchestra of Bradenton and Sarasota perform a patriotic concert.

9:15 p.m. :

Fireworks launch.

Star-Spangled Spectacular at Waterside Place (Lakewood Ranch)

July 4, 6–9 p.m. :

Features carnival games, circus performances by the Circus Arts Conservatory, and a unique holiday drone show at 9 p.m.

Siesta Key Community Fireworks

July 4 at dusk:

Held at Siesta Beach, drawing crowds out to the white sands for a beachside fireworks viewing experience.

Manatee County

15th Annual Palmetto Fourth Fest

July 4, 5-10 p.m. :

One half of the massive twin-city celebration on the Manatee River. Held at Riverside Park, this free event features local craft vendors, a massive fleet of food trucks, and family activities.

Florida’s own country-rock favorites, the Soul Circus Cowboys, are headlining the main stage. The night ends with a massive fireworks display over the Manatee River.

"United on the Manatee River" (Bradenton Riverwalk)

July 4, 5-9:30 p.m. :

Billed as the largest Independence Day celebration in Bradenton's history to honor the 250th anniversary. Festivities run all along the Riverwalk, with live music, food trucks, and a prime view of the shared Palmetto/Bradenton fireworks grand finale launched from the Green Bridge Pier at 9:15 p.m. Old Main Street will also be closed down for an after-party from 7-11 p.m. featuring live music by Luna and the Warriors.

Anna Maria Island Privateers 4th of July Parade

July 4, 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. :

A beloved, high-energy morning tradition. The parade kicks off at Coquina Beach and travels the entire length of the island to City Beach in Anna Maria. Expect a massive turnout, pirate-themed floats, and water-cannon blasts to keep the crowds cool, followed by a community picnic celebration at City Pier Park.

Bradenton Marauders Independence Day Celebration (LECOM Park)

July 3, 6:30 p.m. :

For baseball fans, the Marauders take on the Daytona Tortugas. The first 1,500 fans through the gates get a free t-shirt, and the night concludes with a massive post-game fireworks show over the ballpark. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Pasco County

Pasco County Celebrates America’s 250th

Ongoing through July 4:

Pasco County’s Board of County Commissioners has rolled out a multi-week, decentralized celebration culminating on the Fourth. Pop-up community festivals feature the "Freedom 250th Truck Mobile Museum," educational programs, food trucks, local giveaways, and coordinated community firework displays throughout the county's major parks and districts.

Polk County

Lakeland: Red, White & Kaboom

July 3, 6-9:15 p.m. :

Live entertainment by Bully For You, local food trucks at Lake Mirror, along the Frances Langford Promenade and a spectacular fireworks display launching at 9 p.m.

Winter Haven: Rockin' Freedom Fest

July 3, 5 p.m. :

Live music by The Bay Kings Band, food vendors, the Cypress Gardens Water Ski Show, and one of Central Florida's largest fireworks displays at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 199 E. Lake Silver Drive NE, Winter Haven.

Winter Haven: LEGOLAND Red, White & BOOM!

A special 4th of July celebration with LEGO-themed activities, extended park hours, and a massive fireworks spectacular viewed through special 3D glasses at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, Winter Haven

Hernando County

Hernando County's "Salute to America 250" (Sand Hill Scout Reservation)

July 4, late afternoon/evening:

Hernando County is going all out with an unprecedented, centralized mega-event in partnership with the City of Brooksville and Scouting America. To ensure every family can make it, admission and parking are free.

The event features the Recruit Ridge Family Fun Zone (packed with games and inflatables), the Heritage Hub (interactive local and revolutionary history exhibits), a massive fleet of food trucks, and live musical entertainment. The night finishes with a state-of-the-art synchronized drone light show and fireworks grand finale over the reservation.

Hardee County

Hardee County 4th of July Jubilee (Zolfo Springs)

July 4, 5–9 p.m. :

A classic heartland community gathering hosted at the scenic Pioneer Park. Families can expect traditional games, live entertainment, local vendors, and plenty of food options.

DeSoto County

The 4th Annual Freedom Fest at the Turner Agri-Civic Center (Arcadia)

July 4, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.:

Arcadia plays host to a massive all-day indoor/outdoor festival to beat the July heat. The event features water slides, bounce houses, a massive foam party for the kids, craft vendors, and live music.

Alongside the main festival, downtown will feature a Jeep Show & Shine to celebrate the nation's 250th anniversary. It all wraps up with a grand fireworks display illuminating the fairgrounds.

Highlands County

Sebring Fireworks & Heartland Celebrations

July 4 at dusk:

True to heartland tradition, the main attraction in Highlands County centers around the lakes. The city of Sebring hosts its annual lakeside celebration with local vendors and family activities, culminating in a spectacular fireworks show mirroring over the waters of Lake Jackson (with prime viewing from Crescent Beach and Downtown Pier parks).