FOX 13 teams up with Metropolitan Ministries to support Backpacks of Hope campaign

Thousands of kids all across the Tampa Bay area can't even afford basic school supplies, let alone a backpack, so FOX 13 teamed up with Metropolitan Ministries to support their Backpacks of Hope campaign.

To help jump start the campaign, FOX donated 650 backpacks, but many more are needed.

Just scan the QR code or click on the link below to see how you can help or pick up a backpack or extra school supplies and drop them in bins at a Walgreens in Hillsborough or Pinellas Counties. Metropolitan Ministries also needs volunteers to stuff the backpacks full of school supplies.

The Backpacks of Hope campaign is an easy way to make a big difference for kids in need.