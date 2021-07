Moffitt Cancer Center's Mole Patrol is offering free skin, head, neck and oral cancer screenings at the Pier 60 Pavilion at Clearwater Beach on Saturday, July 31st from 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Moffitt's Cutaneous Oncology team will conduct skin screenings and the Head and Neck Oncology Program will offer screenings for head and neck cancers.

LINK: For more information visit moffitt.org.