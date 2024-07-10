'Free State of Florida' signs now welcome drivers to Sunshine State

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

New signs will welcome drivers to the ‘Free State of Florida’ as they drive into the Sunshine State.

The signs have been placed on all welcome signs on major state roadways.

Photo courtesy: FDOT

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue posted on X over the weekend about the new signage.

"No better way to celebrate Independence Day Weekend than new state line signs welcoming Floridians and visitors to the Free State of Florida," he wrote.

Governor Ron DeSantis, whose name adorns the signs, has frequently referred to the state as the ‘Free State of Florida,’ claiming it's the freest state in the country.

Florida Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Núñez also took to X to celebrate the new signs.

"This," she wrote with a bullseye emoji.

Photo courtesy: FDOT

There will also be new signs saying goodbye to drivers leaving the Sunshine State, imploring them to ‘hurry back' in homage to historic welcome centers in the state.