Free swim lessons helping Pinellas County students build lifesaving water safety skills

The Brief A partnership in Pinellas County is helping elementary students receive free swim and water safety lessons during the school day. Organizers say many children entering the program have little to no formal swim experience. Florida also offers a statewide swim voucher program for eligible families with children age 4 and younger.



As temperatures rise and families head to pools and beaches across Florida, water safety experts say swim lessons are one of the most important skills a child can learn.

But for many families, lessons can be expensive and difficult to fit into busy schedules.

That’s why a partnership between Pinellas Park schools and CFY's Fred Fisher Water Safety Program is bringing swim lessons directly to students during the school day.

The program transports kindergarten through second-grade students to the Skyview Community Pool for a series of six lessons focused on basic swimming and water safety skills.

Teaching confidence and survival skills

What we know:

The goal of the lessons goes beyond simply teaching children how to swim.

Students learn:

Basic floating and swimming techniques

Water confidence

How to safely react in and around water

Foundational water survival instincts

Organizers say the lessons are designed to give children the building blocks they need to stay safer around pools, beaches and other waterways common throughout Florida.

Reaching families with limited access

What they're saying:

Former Olympic swimmer Brooke Bennett, now a development manager with CFY, said the program specifically targets students who may not otherwise have access to formal swim instruction.

"When we started the program, and we started gathering data, what we found is the children coming into the program, about 80% of them would be considered unsafe in water," Bennett said.

She said many participating schools are Title I campuses, where families often face financial hardships that make extracurricular activities difficult to afford.

"These extra things, whether it’s youth sports or it’s a water safety lesson, that’s something that gets pushed way down because there are other bills that have to be taken care of," Bennett said.

Big picture view:

Florida consistently sees high numbers of child drownings each year, making water safety education especially important in a state surrounded by pools, lakes, canals and beaches.

Organizers say programs that remove barriers like transportation and cost can help save lives by exposing more children to swim instruction early.

"We’re really getting to those families where these kids have never been exposed to any type of formal water safety lesson," Bennett said.

Florida’s swim voucher program

Florida families may still qualify for Florida’s statewide swim lesson voucher program.

To qualify:

Families must live in Florida

Household income cannot exceed 200% of federal poverty guidelines

Children must be four or younger

The vouchers cover eight swim sessions with a certified instructor, typically over a two-week period.

Officials say the application window is currently closed, but families can monitor the Florida Department of Health website for reopening dates.

What's next:

Organizers say the Pinellas County-based program will continue into the next school year, with hopes of expanding to reach more students across the region.