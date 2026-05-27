Sarasota man who ‘didn’t want to get in trouble with any parents’ had sex with teen he met on Snapchat: SPD

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The Brief Sarasota police have arrested a man they say had sex with a teen he met on Snapchat. Carson Smith is facing felony charges of lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under the age of 16. Detectives believe there may be more victims and the investigation is ongoing.



A Sarasota man is accused of meeting a teenager on Snapchat and having a sexual relationship with her.

Snapchat meeting

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota Police Department, the 15-year-old victim said she met Carson Smith, 23, on Snapchat in March.

She told investigators that she let Smith know she was 15, and he told her he was 18 years old.

After communicating on the social media app, investigators said Smith picked up the teen four separate times at a gas station in Venice.

The victim said Smith told her repeatedly, "I don’t want to get in trouble with any parents or the law."

The victim told investigators Smith would pick her up and take her to his downtown Sarasota apartment.

Smith reportedly offered the victim alcohol, which she said she declined.

Investigators said Smith picked up the victim for the last time in April and had sexual intercourse with her.

Felony charges filed

Dig deeper:

Smith was arrested and charged with lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under the age of 16.

He was released on bond on May 22.

More victims may be out there

What you can do:

Detectives are still investigating and believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or knows of someone who is a victim is asked to call Sarasota Police Department Detective Angela Cox at Angela.Cox@SarasotaFL.gov or call 941-263-6075.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Sarasota County at 941-366-TIPS (8477).