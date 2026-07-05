From Greece to St. Pete: Mythos Greek Bistro brings traditional menu to their outdoor patio

The Brief Mythos Greek Bistro brings traditional Greek meals to Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. The venue's design is modeled after a typical venue in Greece with indoor and outdoor dining areas. With inspiration from a vibrant Greek culture, the vibe of the location fits into the St. Petersburg nightlife scene.



It began as a vision to bring an authentic taste of Greece to the downtown St. Petersburg area, and, Danjel Morina and Konstantinos Chillias were able to bring that vision to life in the form of Mythos Greek Bistro.

How did Mythos get started?

The backstory:

Guests frequently comment that the atmosphere reminds them of the Mediterranean.

"Where I grew up, I grew up in Greece, born and raised there. I came here when I was like 18 years old," said Morina. "A lot of people say it reminds them of, if they've been to Greece before, it reminds them of like Santorini."

Like the restaurants back home in Greece, Mythos offers indoor and outdoor dining with a large space to entertain and bring in live music.

"A lot of people love our patio," he said. "We have a really big patio with around like 20 tables outside and a bar."

Morina designed that space to combine a traditional dining experience with the active nightlife experience people have come to know in downtown St. Petersburg.

He explained, "My whole concept was to combine a dining experience with a nightlife experience because we're going to have a lot of live events here, live Greek music."

Greek Food in Downtown St. Pete

What's The Food Like:

The restaurant focuses on traditional items that people in a Mediterranean nation would eat daily, including gyros, charcoal-grilled lamb chops, stuffed grape leaves, keftedes, village salads, and seafood like fresh mussels, octopus and sea bass.

"Of course, we have gyros, we have kefalotyri cheese, the cheese flaming saganaki that we bring to the table," he said.

The flaming offering is lit directly at the table, and it also comes as a shrimp or a scallop dish.

"We got variety of grilled meats," said Morina, "We grill them on a charcoal, traditional village salads, we have a lot of seafood."

Customers can enjoy the creative Mediterranean menu complete with authentic drinks mixed with a nod towards the Grecian heritage of the owners.

What you can do:

You can visit Mythos Greek Bistro for yourself at 2501 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Their hours and menu are posted on their website.