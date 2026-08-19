Florida woman posing as bank worker had $3,200 hidden in 'private ATM' at jail

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The Brief Moniquie Love Turnbull was arrested after allegedly posing as a bank employee to steal credit cards from a Martin County home. Authorities found $3,200 in cash hidden inside Turnbull's body while she was being processed into jail. Deputies advise residents to call 911 immediately if anyone comes to their door asking for financial items or access.



A 31-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after deputies said she posed as a bank worker to scam a resident and later tried to sneak thousands of dollars in cash into jail.

Fake bank scam

What we know:

Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Moniquie Love Turnbull, 31, of Miami, after they say she went to a resident's home and claimed their account was compromised. She told the victim she would dispose of their credit card, but the suspicious resident immediately called law enforcement, according to MCSO.

Deputies investigating that incident were alerted to a second call that identified Turnbull as a suspect. She was charged with scheme to defraud, felony use of a two-way communication device, and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card without consent involving a victim 60 years or older.

Moniquie Love Turnbull, 31, was arrested after allegedly posing as a bank employee to steal credit cards, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy Martin County Sheriff's Office)

When Turnbull was being booked into jail, authorities said they discovered $3,200 in cash hidden in a female body cavity. Following the discovery, officials added a charge of introducing contraband into a corrections' facility.

Authorities recovered $3,200 in cash hidden inside Moniquie Love Turnbull during her jail booking, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy Martin County Sheriff's Office)

Cash evidence and safety

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office noted it is not clear who the $3,200 was taken from, but confirmed the cash is accounted for and sealed in evidence.

Authorities also said that at some point the cash will be back in public circulation.

Cash seized from Moniquie Love Turnbull is sealed in a biohazard evidence bag following her arrest, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. (Courtesy Martin County Sheriff's Office)

What you can do:

Deputies say you should call 911 immediately if someone comes to your home claiming to be from a bank, financial institution, government agency, or other organization asking for credit cards, cash, valuables, or home access. Officials urge residents not to let those individuals inside or give them anything.