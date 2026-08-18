Lakeland Linder International Airport upgrades: New gates and air taxis coming

The Brief Federal funding is driving a major Lakeland Linder International Airport expansion, adding a second gate and three new aircraft holding bays. Airport leaders are targeting major carriers like United, American and Southwest while preparing to test electric air taxis later this year. Terminal hold room construction begins in September, followed by holding bay work by October, setting up long-term 2030 expansion goals.



Lakeland Linder International Airport is launching major infrastructure upgrades backed by new federal grants to accommodate airline growth and futuristic air taxi testing.

Lakeland airport grant upgrades

What we know:

Two federal grants will fund immediate construction projects at the airport. One grant finances a terminal expansion to add a second gate hold room, while the second funds three new aircraft holding bays.

Interim Airport Director Adam Lunn said the added space will support rapid growth for Avelo Airlines while opening doors for major carriers like United, American and Southwest. Officials hope these initial upgrades will lay the foundation for a much larger terminal expansion targeted for around 2030.

Future flight taxi options

What they're saying:

The airport is also designating a site near the terminal to test futuristic air taxis that will connect travelers to different modes of transportation. Research and vehicle testing could start by the end of the year, beginning with cargo transport before moving to human passengers.

Local resident Brian Nelsen, who has lived in the area since 2005, compared the emerging air technology to "The Jetsons." He noted that direct local flights to destinations like Houston would offer a major convenience over driving to Tampa or Orlando.

Terminal expansion project timeline

What's next:

Construction on the new terminal hold room is scheduled to start in September. Work on the three aircraft holding bays will follow shortly after, kicking off no later than October.