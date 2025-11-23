From a hole in the wall to an international restaurant, Piccolo Buco opens in Tampa

The Brief From Via del Lavatore to Dale Mabry Highway, Piccolo Buco brings the flavors of Rome to Tampa. The chef who started the original restaurant, brought his creations here to fill out the menu from pasta to pizzas. Tampa residents can experience some of the best food from Italy right here in their own backyard.



It's named for a famous pizzeria in Rome near the Trevi Fountain. Piccolo Buco brings that special style of preparation of pizza to the Tampa Bay area.

Original Piccolo Buco, Rome

What they're saying:

"Piccolo Buco, that means 'hole in the wall,' the original Piccolo Buco in Rome is a very tiny pizzeria," said Luca Issa. He should know, he's the owner of that restaurant.

When Cooper's Hawk Founder Tim McEnery visited Rome, he visited Piccolo Buco and loved it so much, he collaborated with Issa to bring the restaurant's creations to the United States.

"We are focused on high quality ingredients: the best olive oil, the best sauce, the best mozzarella, the flour also is very important," said Issa at their Tampa location. "No thin crust, very airy inside... I think we're going to change the pizza game in the US with this new concept of pizza."

Piccolo Buco dough preparation

He may be right based on the reactions to their creations so far.

The dough is crafted by hand and prepared with the intention of creating a crust that is airy and light surrounding the fresh ingredients that vary from a classic Margherita or charred pepperoni to a specialized vegan or wild mushroom creation.

"Everything in house is made from scratch, full of bold flavors, really from end to end from a pasta standpoint," said Vice President Kevin Okuszka, "Everything we do is built with a ton of flavor and a full experience in mind. There's not an item or a recipe that doesn't play their part on our menu."

What you can do:

You will find Piccolo Buco at 14904 North Dale Mabry Highway in Tampa. They are open at 11am each day. You can visit their menu and see the wine pairing suggestions by clicking here.