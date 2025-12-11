Man arrested in deadly shooting outside Tampa sports bar, police say

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Timeline:

On Sept. 13 at around 2:15 a.m., Miguel Lopez, 23, was kicked out of Flexx Sports Bar & Ultra Lounge for disorderly conduct, according to the Tampa Police Department. However, TPD said Lopez returned to the bar shortly after armed with a gun.

Police say an argument happened outside the bar on East 7th Avenue, which led to shots being fired. Officers were across the street heading towards the scene when gunfire broke out.

Officers tended to Gabriel Thompkins, 30, who had been shot and later passed away at a hospital. A second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Lopez faces charges of second-degree murder with a firearm and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was arrested on a warrant after previously being released during the investigation.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

What they're saying:

"This detailed investigation reflects the relentless work of our detectives to ensure justice," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said. "Their dedication has made our city safer and I am grateful for their commitment to seeking justice for the victim and protecting our community. We hope this arrest provides the first step toward closure for the families of those impacted."