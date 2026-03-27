FWC investigating after video shows influencer repeatedly shooting at alligator

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The FWC says it is looking into an online video where a popular streamer fired multiple rounds at an alligator.

Braden Eric Peters, 20, also known as Clavicular online, recently hosted a stream in the Florida Everglades, where he allegedly shot at a dead alligator floating on the water. The stream was quickly picked up by TMZ, which saved the video of Peters shooting the dead alligator at least 25 times.

Clavicular Arrested

The influencer was arrested Thursday evening in Fort Lauderdale on an unrelated misdemeanor assault charge, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office arrest report. The charge stemmed from a fight that broke out earlier this month, but the arrest happened after the gator shooting.

READ MORE: Braden Peters: Influencer 'Clavicular' arrested in Florida; allegedly instigated fight at Airbnb rental

Peters bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest.

FWC's Response

The FWC said in a statement on Thursday that they are aware of a video, "depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator." The FWC says it is looking into the incident and will provide more details as their investigation continues.

According to FWC guidelines, rifles and handguns can be used for commercial alligator trapping only. Under Florida law, it is illegal to kill, injure, possess or capture an alligator unless authorized to do so.

What's next:

The FWC says it is still an ongoing investigation, and will update the public with more information when it becomes available.