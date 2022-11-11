Gallagher, comedian known for smashing watermelons, dies at 76

article

Gallagher, the comedian known for smashing watermelons as part of his act, has died. He was 76.

Leo Anthony Gallagher Jr., who went by his "Gallagher" stage name, died on Friday morning of organ failure while under hospice care near Palm Springs, California, his manager confirmed to FOX News Digital.

Gallagher had been in ill health for a while, suffering several heart attacks over the years, according to TMZ and other outlets.

Gallagher first rose to fame after appearing on Johnny Carson’s "Tonight Show" in 1975, showing off his prop humor.

FILE - Comedian Gallagher (Leo Gallagher Jr.) wearing A Creem Magazine T-Shirt poses for a portrait at home in July 1980 in Los Angeles, California.

He became a popular and recognizable comedian in the 1980s with 17 specials to his name, showcasing decades of his career, TMZ reported.

His signature bit was a pitch for the "Sledge-O-Matic," a large wooden mallet that he used to smash various items, ending with a watermelon.

