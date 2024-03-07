Hissing gator charges at deputy during K-9 training exercise

A Georgia deputy’s close call with an alligator sent him running for safety on Tuesday.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 teams were taking part in a training exercise around a pond when the deputy came across the reptile.

The deputy said he was laying a track for a K-9 team when he heard a hissing sound and saw the alligator with its mouth open.

HCSO says the gator, which is estimated to be between 7 – 9 feet long, charged at the deputy, who ran up an embankment to get away from it.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office sent up a drone on Wednesday to capture images and video of the gator it believes charged at a deputy. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

The deputy was not injured during the chase.

HCSO notified the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of the encounter and flew a drone over the pond on Wednesday to capture images and video of the alligator.

The sheriff’s office says the pond is in an area that is not typically used by the public, but it will be installing warning signs, cautioning the public about alligators, snakes and other wildlife that may pose a danger to the public.

